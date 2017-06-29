Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Keeps RBI streak going
Gyorko went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a bases-loaded walk against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
He's now on a four-game RBI streak, a stretch in which Gyorko has pushed home eight runs despite collecting only four hits. The 28-year-old is in the midst of a big-time breakout campaign, but if his career-high .337 BABIP drops off, it'll take a good chunk of his fantasy value with it. While he's hitting, though, Gyorko merits wide ownership.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Plates three in Monday's win•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Homers again Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Blasts 10th homer Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Smacks 11th homer Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Heads to bench for Game 2•
-
Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Plates three runs in Saturday's win•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...