Gyorko went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a bases-loaded walk against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

He's now on a four-game RBI streak, a stretch in which Gyorko has pushed home eight runs despite collecting only four hits. The 28-year-old is in the midst of a big-time breakout campaign, but if his career-high .337 BABIP drops off, it'll take a good chunk of his fantasy value with it. While he's hitting, though, Gyorko merits wide ownership.