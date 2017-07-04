Gyorko was forced to leave Monday's game against Miami with a leg cramp, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Unless there turns out to be something more serious than a cramp at play, it's unlikely that Gyorko will be out long. Gyorko hasn't missed a game since June 3, so it's possible the Cardinals will choose to rest him after this just to make sure his legs are fresh for the second half of the season. Consider him day-to-day for now.