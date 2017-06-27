Gyorko went 2-for-3 with three RBI from a two-run home run and a run-scoring single while also drawing a walk in Monday's 8-2 win over the Reds.

Gyorko now has hits in three straight and has driven in four runs overall in his last two contests. The veteran infielder has cooled off some since a red-hot April, but all three components of his current .298/.358/.519 line represent career bests, and he's well on pace to exceed the high-water mark of 63 RBI he compiled in his rookie 2013 season with the Padres.