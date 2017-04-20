Gyorko sits atop the depth chart at third base, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reports.

He is hitting just .226, but thanks to an 11.4 percent walk rate and two home runs in 35 plate appearances, he has been an above league average hitter (111 wRC+). The move atop the depth chart has more to do with Jhonny Peralta's struggles than Gyorko's success. When the Cardinals face a tough righty, look for Greg Garcia to get the nod at the hot corner, with Matt Carpenter also a potential option for at-bats at third base if Gyorko and Garcia start slumping.