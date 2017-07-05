Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Remains out Wednesday
Gyorko (leg) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
This marks the second game in a row that Gyorko will miss after exiting Monday's contest with a leg cramp. It's unclear how close he is to a return to the lineup, but in the meantime, Greg Garcia will slot in at the hot corner.
