Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Smashes 14th homer Friday
Gyorko went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday against the Pirates.
Gyorko put the Cardinals on the board in the first inning with his 14th homer, but those were the only runs the team was able to score in a road loss. The fifth-year veteran has truly broken out this season, as he's rewarded fantasy owners with career-highs in each of his slash line categories, and his current numbers sit at .299/.362/.526.
