Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko: Three more hits Tuesday
Gyorko went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.
He continues to swing a hot bat, piling up nine hits (including three doubles, a triple and a homer) over his last four games to push his slash line on the season to .340/.415/.660. Gyorko's .419 BABIP is unsustainable, but he should continue seeing regular at-bats even after he cools down with Jhonny Peralta (illness) on the shelf.
