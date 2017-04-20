Peralta is now fourth on the depth chart at third base, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reports.

Jedd Gyorko is the starter going forward at the hot corner, and Greg Garcia and Matt Carpenter are also preferred options over Peralta at third base, according to Goold. He has a .120 average with zero extra-base hits and a 9:2 K:BB in 27 plate appearances. The veteran could certainly find his way to more playing time as the season progresses, but for now he will be lucky to receive one or two starts per week.