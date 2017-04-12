Peralta is not in the Cardinals' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

It's been a rough start for the veteran infielder, as Peralta is just 3-for-20 with eight strikeouts thus far. The 34-year-old will look to find his way upon his return to the lineup, though it's difficult to predict much success after his quiet 2016 campaign. Jedd Gyorko takes over the hot corner against Washington ace Max Scherzer.