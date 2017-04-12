Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Not starting Wednesday
Peralta is not in the Cardinals' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
It's been a rough start for the veteran infielder, as Peralta is just 3-for-20 with eight strikeouts thus far. The 34-year-old will look to find his way upon his return to the lineup, though it's difficult to predict much success after his quiet 2016 campaign. Jedd Gyorko takes over the hot corner against Washington ace Max Scherzer.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Struggling with timing at the plate•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Two hits in return to lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Could play Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: X-ray negative on knee•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...