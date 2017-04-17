Peralta is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Pittsburgh, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Monday marks the second consecutive day in which Peralta has been benched as a result of his very disappointing start to the season. The 34-year-old will need to pick things up soon in a big way if he wants to preserve his starting job.

