Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Out of lineup Monday
Peralta is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Pittsburgh, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Monday marks the second consecutive day in which Peralta has been benched as a result of his very disappointing start to the season. The 34-year-old will need to pick things up soon in a big way if he wants to preserve his starting job.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Sitting out of Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Struggling with timing at plate•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Two hits in return to lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...