Peralta is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Pirates.

For the third consecutive game, Peralta will head to the bench and give way to Greg Garcia at the hot corner. Due to treacherous numbers at the plate, Peralta's fantasy value is already quite low, but it will continue to drop if he continues to be omitted from the Cardinals' lineup.

