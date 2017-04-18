Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Remains out Tuesday
Peralta is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Pirates.
For the third consecutive game, Peralta will head to the bench and give way to Greg Garcia at the hot corner. Due to treacherous numbers at the plate, Peralta's fantasy value is already quite low, but it will continue to drop if he continues to be omitted from the Cardinals' lineup.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Sitting out of Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Struggling with timing at plate•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jhonny Peralta: Two hits in return to lineup•
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...