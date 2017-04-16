Peralta is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

Peralta has gotten off to a terrible start to the season. Over eight games, he's gone 3-for-25 (.120) and struck out nine times over 27 plate appearances. Jedd Gyorko will start at third base and hit seventh while Peralta heads to the bench.

