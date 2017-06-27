Brebbia fired a scoreless inning in Monday's 8-2 win over the Reds, recording a strikeout.

The 27-year-old reliever has now blanked the opposition in seven of his last eight trips to the mound, lowering his ERA from 4.50 to 2.51 in the process. While he doesn't bring much strikeout upside, Brebbia has shown impressive control while largely limiting hard contact, as evidenced by his 8:2 K:BB, 19.0 percent hard contact rate allowed and 0.63 WHIP over 14.1 innings.