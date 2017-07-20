Brebbia fired three scoreless innings in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Mets, allowing just one hit and recording three strikeouts.

The 27-year-old reliever was razor-sharp, throwing 28 of his 37 pitches for strikes and extending his streak of not allowing an earned run to nine appearances. Brebbia has quietly become one of manager Mike Matheny's most trusted bullpen options, with Wednesday's outing lowering his ERA and WHIP to 1.64 and 0.77, respectively.

