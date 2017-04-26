Cardinals' John Gant: Could be taking next step in rehab
Gant (groin) has progressed to the point in his rehab where the team believes he can "start pushing" on his activity level, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The 24-year-old has been on the disabled list since just before Opening Day after an impressive spring that included a 1.50 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 12.0 innings of work. The Cardinals bullpen has been solid thus far, meaning that Gant is still likely destined to start the campaign in Triple-A Memphis once he's healthy enough to pitch. He last saw game action in a March 25 spring tilt versus the Marlins, when he exited with the groin tightness that's led to his prolonged absence.
