Gant (groin) has progressed to the point in his rehab where the team believes he can "start pushing" on his activity level, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 24-year-old has been on the disabled list since just before Opening Day after an impressive spring that included a 1.50 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 12.0 innings of work. The Cardinals bullpen has been solid thus far, meaning that Gant is still likely destined to start the campaign in Triple-A Memphis once he's healthy enough to pitch. He last saw game action in a March 25 spring tilt versus the Marlins, when he exited with the groin tightness that's led to his prolonged absence.