Broxton failed to record an out in the ninth inning in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Brewers, giving up two hits on two earned runs.

Charged with protecting a relatively comfortable 6-2 lead, the right-hander got matters off on the wrong foot by surrendering a solo home run to Manny Pina and an infield single to Keon Broxton. That was enough to bring on Seung-Hwan Oh, who yielded a single to Jonathan Villar that placed another run on Broxton's ledger before he closed out the victory. The veteran reliever had put together three straight scoreless outings following a pair of rough appearances against the Reds and Nationals, so Sunday's outcome represented a setback. Broxton now has an 11.12 ERA and 2.47 WHIP over his first 5.2 innings along with an unsightly 5:6 K:BB.