Broxton, who's slated to once again be a prominent part of the Cardinals bullpen in 2017, will look to significantly improve his performance at Busch Stadium, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old righty's home/road splits last season were rather alarming, as Broxton amassed a 6.83 ERA, 3.72 BB/9, 1.48 WHIP and .338 wOBA over 29.0 innings at Busch Stadium. In contrast, he generated a 1.99 ERA and .181 BAA across 31.2 road frames, which kept him as a reasonably effective option overall, but one that the Cardinals hope can provide much steadier results across the board in the coming campaign. Broxton was durable last season despite the aforementioned home struggles, firing over 60 innings for the second straight year in the middle relief role he'll reprise in 2017.