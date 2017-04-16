Broxton pitched a scoreless inning in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees, surrendering one hit and uncorking a wild pitch while recording two strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander worked around a single to Brett Gardner and a wild pitch that advanced him to second, disposing of Aaron Hicks and Chris Carter on swinging strikeouts to close out the frame. It was a nice bounce-back performance for Broxton, who'd surrendered five earned runs over 1.2 innings across his previous two trips to the mound. While his ERA still sits at 12.27, perhaps Saturday's outing could be the start of a turnaround.