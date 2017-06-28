Garcia was promoted to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The emerging Cuban appears to be on the fast track to the big leagues, as the Cardinals needed to see just 66 games from him at Double-A Springfield before promoting him to the next level. Garcia was impressive in his first exposure to pro ball, slashing .284/.342/.432 with 23 extra-base hits (17 doubles, six homers), 34 RBI, nine stolen bases and 27 runs over that stretch. His ability to play all three outfield spots -- coupled with the recent call-up of Randal Grichuk -- opened up an opportunity for Garcia to be tried out at the next level of competition.