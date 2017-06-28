Garcia was promoted to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The emerging Cuban appears to be on the fast track to the big leagues, as the Cardinals needed to see just 66 games from him at Double-A Springfield before promoting him to the next level. Garcia was impressive in his first exposure to pro ball, slashing .284/.342/.432 with 23 extra-base hits (17 doubles, six homers), 34 RBI, nine stolen bases and 27 runs over that stretch. His ability to play all three outfield spots -- coupled with the recent call-up of Randal Grichuk -- opened up an opportunity for Garcia to be tried out at the next level of competition.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories