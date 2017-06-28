Cardinals' Jose Adolis Garcia: Promoted to Triple-A Memphis
Garcia was promoted to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The emerging Cuban appears to be on the fast track to the big leagues, as the Cardinals needed to see just 66 games from him at Double-A Springfield before promoting him to the next level. Garcia was impressive in his first exposure to pro ball, slashing .284/.342/.432 with 23 extra-base hits (17 doubles, six homers), 34 RBI, nine stolen bases and 27 runs over that stretch. His ability to play all three outfield spots -- coupled with the recent call-up of Randal Grichuk -- opened up an opportunity for Garcia to be tried out at the next level of competition.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....