Martinez went 1-for-2 with a walk in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Martinez hit the ground running in spring and hasn't slowed down a bit in the regular season, with Wednesday's production bringing his average to .450 over his first 23 plate appearances. The 28-year-old was similarly successful over a 12-game cup of coffee with the Cardinals last season, hitting .438 over 18 trips to the plate. As per Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, manager Mike Matheny plans to continue finding ways to work Martinez into the lineup as much as possible.

