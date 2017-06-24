Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Homers again Friday
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.
He's now got five homers on the season, four of which have come in his last 10 games. Martinez has been seeing pretty regular at-bats recently, and as long as he stays hot at the plate, he should continue to start in left field for a Cardinals offense looking for a spark.
