Martinez started at first base for Matt Carpenter (back) and went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Nationals.

Martinez made the 25-man roster on the strength of a .380/.508/.740 over 25 spring games, and he's continued to perform at the plate in his limited regular-season opportunities. The 28-year-old had doubled and walked twice in five plate appearances prior to Tuesday's start, and he could be in line for another go at first base if Carpenter is forced to miss Wednesday's game.