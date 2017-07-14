Martinez was called up by the Cardinals on Friday.

Martinez rejoins the major-league team while Randal Grichuk heads to the disabled list with a lower back strain. During 50 games with the Cardinals this season, Martinez has been more than just a serviceable outfielder, slashing .280/.321/.464 with five home runs and 17 RBI. He isn't a power hitter by any means, but the 28-year-old has been able to carve out a role for himself while he's with the team, and should be able to earn some time in the field over the course of the next couple weeks.