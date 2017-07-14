Play

Martinez was called up by the Cardinals on Friday.

Martinez rejoins the major-league team while Randal Grichuk heads to the disabled list with a lower back strain. During 50 games with the Cardinals this season, Martinez has been more than just a serviceable outfielder, slashing .280/.321/.464 with five home runs and 17 RBI. He isn't a power hitter by any means, but the 28-year-old has been able to carve out a role for himself while he's with the team, and should be able to earn some time in the field over the course of the next couple weeks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast