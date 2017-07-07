Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

This comes as a surprise, as the rookie outfielder has impressed in his part-time role to the tune of a .280/.321/.464 slash line. However, with the All-Star break coming up, he'll be able to return to the team shortly after the break and miss just a few games if the Cardinals so choose. They could opt to keep him in the minors to cut down on the strikeouts in a similar move to that of Randal Grichuk earlier in the season, but things should become clearer after the break. Dexter Fowler as activated from the DL to replace him on the roster.