Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Smacks first career homer Tuesday
Martinez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.
The 28-year-old launched a 380-foot game-tying blast off reliever Joe Biagini in the seventh, evening the score at 4-4 after the Blue Jays had gone ahead in the visitors' half of the frame. It was Martinez's first career homer and came just one game after his nine-game hitting streak was snapped. The long-time minor leaguer has carried over an impressive spring into the regular season, as he's now slashing .375/.429/.531 over his first 36 plate appearances.
