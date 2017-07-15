Martinez will start in right field and bat eighth Saturday against the Pirates, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

With Stephen Piscotty (groin) landing on the DL, Martinez seems to have a window of opportunity to play at least semi-regularly in the Cardinals' outfield. He has fared reasonably well against both handedness of pitcher this season, slashing a combined .280/.321/.464 with five homers in 51 games. The 28-year-old has hit .324/.392/.483 in two seasons at the Triple-A level.