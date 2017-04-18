Martinez went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in Monday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Martinez logged the start at first in place of Matt Carpenter (finger) and came through with what turned out to be a pivotal single in the seventh. The 28-year-old drove in Randal Grichuk to extend the lead to 2-0 at the time, extending his hitting streak to five games in the process. In the midst of what has been a dismal start for the Cardinals, Martinez has been a bright spot, hitting .467 over a modest sample of 15 plate appearances.