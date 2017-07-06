Martinez went 2-for-4 with two runs in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins.

The 28-year-old has continued to generate solid offensive production despite a part-time role, with Wednesday's effort bringing his season line to .281/.323/.471. Martinez has also provided some decent pop with 12 extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, five home runs), and although his strikeout rate (22.1 percent) remains elevated compared to those he's typically posted in his minor-league stops, this season does represent his first extended exposure to major-league pitching.