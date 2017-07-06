Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Two-hit effort in Wednesday's loss
Martinez went 2-for-4 with two runs in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins.
The 28-year-old has continued to generate solid offensive production despite a part-time role, with Wednesday's effort bringing his season line to .281/.323/.471. Martinez has also provided some decent pop with 12 extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, five home runs), and although his strikeout rate (22.1 percent) remains elevated compared to those he's typically posted in his minor-league stops, this season does represent his first extended exposure to major-league pitching.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Homers again Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Slugs fourth homer Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Returns to bench Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Ropes triple in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Smacks pair of homers Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Timely single in Saturday's loss•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...