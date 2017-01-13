Siegrist agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. This was Siegrist's first year as an arbitration-eligible player. He should once again man a setup role in the Cardinals' bullpen in 2017.

