Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Avoids arbitration
Siegrist agreed to a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not announced. This was Siegrist's first year as an arbitration-eligible player. He should once again man a setup role in the Cardinals' bullpen in 2017.
