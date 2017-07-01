Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Expected to resume throwing this weekend
Siegrist (back) recently received a cortisone injection to alleviate the discomfort of his cervical strain and is expected to resume throwing this weekend, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The left-handed reliever is eligible to come off the disabled list on Monday, although it remains to be seen if he'll be activated immediately. Siegrist has struggled with consistency this season, and the team has already been informed by his doctors that he's likely to experience lingering soreness due to the fact that his condition is chronic.
