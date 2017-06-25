Siegrist (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Siegrist's injury is being described as a "cervical spine strain", and the true length of his absence has yet to be determined. The left-hander had just picked up his first win of the season on June 20 and posted a 4.28 ERA over 31 appearances (27.1 innings).