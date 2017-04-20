Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Notches first hold of season Wednesday
Siegrist was credited with his first hold of the season in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates, firing a scoreless eighth inning and walking one.
The 27-year-old southpaw has bounced back from an April 10 outing against the Nationals in which he gave up four earned runs with a trio scoreless one-inning appearances. His control problems persist, however, as he's now issued at least one free pass in five straight trips to the mound. Siegrist has mostly been able to get away with tempting fate that often, save for the aforementioned stumble.
