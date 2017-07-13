Siegrist (back) was activated from the 10-day DL on Thursday.

Siegrist was placed on the DL on June 25 in response to a cervical spine strain. The left-hander has progressed in a timely manner over the past two weeks, adding two rehab appearances under his belt in the process. Although Siegrist wasn't particularly sharp during his latest outing (two earned runs off three hits and a walk in one inning), the reliever should slide back into his normal role out of the bullpen moving forward.