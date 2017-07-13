Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday
Siegrist (back) was activated from the 10-day DL on Thursday.
Siegrist was placed on the DL on June 25 in response to a cervical spine strain. The left-hander has progressed in a timely manner over the past two weeks, adding two rehab appearances under his belt in the process. Although Siegrist wasn't particularly sharp during his latest outing (two earned runs off three hits and a walk in one inning), the reliever should slide back into his normal role out of the bullpen moving forward.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Roughed up in Sunday rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Strong in first rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Will begin rehab assignment Friday•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Expected to resume throwing this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Sees specialist Tuesday•
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...