Siegrist (back) allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk over one inning for Double-A Springfield on Sunday.

Siegrist had put together a solid 16-pitch effort for Springfield on Friday in his first rehab appearance, but he ran into some trouble Sunday while working up to 24 pitches. The 28-year-old's next outing could potentially transpire at Triple-A Memphis if the Cardinals opt to have him work against a higher level of competition, although they could also potentially deem ready for a return to the big-league club to start the second half of the season.