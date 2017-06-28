Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Sees specialist Tuesday
Siegrist (back) met with a specialist to determine treatment and recovery time for his cervical sprain and received an encouraging report, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
General manager John Mozeliak reported that the team was reassured that Siegrist should be able to return right at or just after the 10-day period that encompasses his disabled list stint. However, due to the fact that his condition is considered chronic, the veteran southpaw is likely to deal with some lingering soreness on a long-term basis. Siegrist has had an up-and-down campaign thus far, posting a 4.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB over 27.3 innings across 31 appearances while notching three holds, a victory and a save.
