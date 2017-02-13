Siegrist is slated to share the set-up role with newcomer Brett Cecil in 2017, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old southpaw, who signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Jan. 13, will thus reprise his 2016 role alongside one of the team's top free-agent signings in Cecil. Siegrist has put together four impressive seasons in St. Louis to kick off his major league career, and compiled a 6-3 record, 2.77 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 66:26 K:BB across 61.7 innings in 2016 as a primary set-up option to closer Seung Hwan Oh, keeping opponents scoreless in 51 of his 67 appearances. Siegrist's ERA was tops among all qualifying NL left-handed relievers, while his 17 holds were a team-high figure as well.