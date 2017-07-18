Siegrist fired a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed a walk and struck out the side in Monday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

Siegrist was deployed in a set-up role to Brett Cecil, who would go on to earn his first save of the season with scoreless ninth. It was the 27-year-old's first outing since being activated from a stint on the disabled list that was brought about a cervical strain, and given the results, he appears to be back at full health.

