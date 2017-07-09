Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Strong in first rehab assignment
Siegrist (back) fired a scoreless inning for Double-A Springfield on Friday, giving up a hit and recording a strikeout.
The outing marked the left-hander's first time on the mound since June 22, and Siegrist certainly provided plenty of reason for optimism with his performance. The 28-year-old is likely to make multiple appearances in the minors before being deemed ready for a return.
