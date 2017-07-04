Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Tosses bullpen session
Siegrist (back) threw a bullpen session Monday, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.
Siegrist has been out of action since June 23 due to a cervical spine sprain, so retaking the mound was a major step in the right direction. He's scheduled to throw another midweek bullpen session, and if all goes well, will be sent on a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Expected to resume throwing this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Sees specialist Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Goes on DL•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Notches first victory Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Strikes out side in eighth Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Allows three extra-inning runs to Giants•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...