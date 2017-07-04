Siegrist (back) threw a bullpen session Monday, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.

Siegrist has been out of action since June 23 due to a cervical spine sprain, so retaking the mound was a major step in the right direction. He's scheduled to throw another midweek bullpen session, and if all goes well, will be sent on a rehab assignment.

