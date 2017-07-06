Cardinals' Kevin Siegrist: Will begin rehab assignment Friday
Siegrist will head to Double-A Springfield on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
The 28-year-old has been out for almost two weeks now with a cervical spine sprain, but has progressed to the point where he can face live batters at the minor-league level. Siegrist threw a pain-free bullpen Monday and is likely going to appear in multiple rehab starts before rejoining the Redbirds following the All-Star break, barring any setbacks.
