Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Activated from DL

Wong was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Wong will be on the active roster when the Cardinals resume play Friday in Pittsburgh, though he may need to fight for playing time at second base against presumed starter Matt Carpenter. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old looked great in four rehab starts with Double-A Springfield, going 6-for-15 with four RBI, and was hitting .450 over his last six games before suffering a triceps strain. Staying healthy has been a challenge for Wong this season, but he'll look to rebound with a strong second half, and could earn an everyday role with continued offensive success.