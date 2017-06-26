Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Could begin rehab assignment mid-week

Wong (triceps) is expected to begin his rehab assignment mid-week and could be activated by next weekend, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Wong appears to be progressing well in his recovery, and his rehab assignment would presumably last just a couple of games under the current projected timetable. The 26-year-old has been a key offensive component for the Cardinals this season but has been hampered by injuries, with his current disabled list stint serving as his second of the campaign.