Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Could begin rehab assignment mid-week
Wong (triceps) is expected to begin his rehab assignment mid-week and could be activated by next weekend, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wong appears to be progressing well in his recovery, and his rehab assignment would presumably last just a couple of games under the current projected timetable. The 26-year-old has been a key offensive component for the Cardinals this season but has been hampered by injuries, with his current disabled list stint serving as his second of the campaign.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hopes to start rehab assignment next weekend•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Lands on DL•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Exits with forearm tightness•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Ropes pair of doubles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Scores twice in win over Philly•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Back from DL on Friday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...