Cardinals' Kolten Wong: First homer of season Monday
Wong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.
Wong blasted an Ivan Nova third-inning offering 396 feet to right center in the third, opening the scoring on the night. Like the majority of his teammates, the 26-year-old has endured a rough season at the plate thus far, and he'd checked into Monday having gone 1-for-15 over the previous four games in which he'd logged an official at-bat. Wong could continue to be spelled by Greg Garcia on occasion, as despite Monday's production, his average still sits at .167.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Sitting against lefty Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Timely two-bagger in Monday loss•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Back in Monday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: First hit of season Tuesday•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...