Cardinals' Kolten Wong: First homer of season Monday

Wong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Wong blasted an Ivan Nova third-inning offering 396 feet to right center in the third, opening the scoring on the night. Like the majority of his teammates, the 26-year-old has endured a rough season at the plate thus far, and he'd checked into Monday having gone 1-for-15 over the previous four games in which he'd logged an official at-bat. Wong could continue to be spelled by Greg Garcia on occasion, as despite Monday's production, his average still sits at .167.