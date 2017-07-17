Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hits safely for first time since return

Wong went 2-for-4 with a run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates.

Wong had gone 0-for-3 in his return to the lineup on Friday and then gotten the day off Saturday, so Sunday's pair of singles represented his first time hitting safely since his return from a disabled list stint due to a triceps injury. The 26-year-old's season average sits at a career-best .300, while his .389 OBP and .438 slugging also represent high-water marks.