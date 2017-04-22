Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Keeps on hitting in Friday's win

Wong went for 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and a walk in Friday's 6-3 win over the Brewers.

After compiling just three hits over his first 27 at-bats of the season, Wong is now 5-for-15 with a double, a triple, three RBI, a walk and five runs over his last five games. Friday's effort represented his first multi-hit game of the season and the fourth time he's hit safely over the last five contests. While his average still sits at an unsightly .214, the 26-year-old has his slugging up to .405 and could be emerging from his funk at the plate.

