Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Making progress in recovery
Wong (triceps) was scheduled to ramp up his baseball activities Monday, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.
The team has been quiet about how Wong has responded, but the infielder had been on tap for both hitting and fielding. He suffered a setback last week and ultimately required a cortisone shot, so Monday's scheduled workout was to see how his arm reacted to the treatment. Once deemed ready, Wong will head out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Won't return until after All-Star break•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Still experiencing some arm pain•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Could begin rehab assignment mid-week•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hopes to start rehab assignment next weekend•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Lands on DL•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Exits with forearm tightness•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...