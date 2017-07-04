Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Making progress in recovery

Wong (triceps) was scheduled to ramp up his baseball activities Monday, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.

The team has been quiet about how Wong has responded, but the infielder had been on tap for both hitting and fielding. He suffered a setback last week and ultimately required a cortisone shot, so Monday's scheduled workout was to see how his arm reacted to the treatment. Once deemed ready, Wong will head out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Cardinals.