Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On base four times Sunday
Wong went 2-for-2 with an RBI double, two walks, a stolen base and two runs in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.
The 26-year-old put in a full and highly productive day that represented his best all-around effort of the season. Wong has raised his average from .171 to .229 in the last four games on the strength of a 5-for-13 tally that includes two doubles, a triple, four RBI, three walks, a pair of stolen bases and four runs.
