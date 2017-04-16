Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Out of lineup Sunday

Wong is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Wong hasn't contributed much on offense so far this season, as he's slashing just .148/.258/.222 over 10 games. Greg Garcia will get the nod to start at second base over Wong on Sunday night.

