Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Progressing well in rehab games

Wong (elbow) is 2-for-6 with a double, a walk and a run through two rehab games with Double-A Springfield.

Wong got both his hits in Wednesday's debut, going 0-for-3 with the walk Thursday. The 26-year-old has encouragingly gotten through both contests without setbacks by all accounts, and it remains to be seen if the Cardinals will opt to activate him before the All-Star break or afford him extra recovery time by waiting until the start of the season's second half.

