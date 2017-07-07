Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Progressing well in rehab games
Wong (elbow) is 2-for-6 with a double, a walk and a run through two rehab games with Double-A Springfield.
Wong got both his hits in Wednesday's debut, going 0-for-3 with the walk Thursday. The 26-year-old has encouragingly gotten through both contests without setbacks by all accounts, and it remains to be seen if the Cardinals will opt to activate him before the All-Star break or afford him extra recovery time by waiting until the start of the season's second half.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Rehab assignment scheduled•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Making progress in recovery•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Won't return until after All-Star break•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Still experiencing some arm pain•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Could begin rehab assignment mid-week•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Hopes to start rehab assignment next weekend•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...