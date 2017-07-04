Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Rehab assignment scheduled
Wong (triceps) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wong took a bit of batting practice and got some reps in the infield Monday, and it sounds as if his arm responded favorably enough to get sent on a rehab assignment. Having been out since June 14, it's not entirely clear when he'll be back, as a projected return date lies right around the All-Star Game.
